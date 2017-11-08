ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 08 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:40:54م
رئيس الوزراء يطلع على جهود معالجة الأزمة المفتعلة للمشتقات النفطية
التقى رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور اليوم، قيادة وزارة النفط والمعادن وشركة النفط اليمنية وعدد من أعضاء لجنة الطوارئ المكلفة باحتواء أزمة المشتقات النفطية وارتفاع أسعارها، جراء اعلان تحالف العدوان السعودي اغلاق كافة المنافذ اليمنية...
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا عقب مداهمتها لمناطق متفرقة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
صعود أسعار الذهب بدعم تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الأربعاء مع تراجع الدولار بعد نشر تقرير إعلامي أشار إلى احتمال تأجيل تطبيق خفض لضرائب الشركات في إطار خطة أمريكية مهمة للإصلاح الضريبي.
كاسياس يفوز بجائزة القدم الذهبية
نال حارس المرمى الإسباني المخضرم إيكر كاسياس جائزة القدم الذهبية 2017م في موناكو.
إجتماع بالحديدة مع وكلاء الشركات الملاحية
نداء استغاثة لإنقاذ مدرسة وجامع العامرية برداع
وزير الخارجية يسلم القائم بأعمال المنسق المقيم رسالة لأمين عام الأمم المتحدة ومجلس الامن
وقفة لمرضى الفشل الكلوي بمحافظة إب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression aircrafts launch 11 raids on Sa’da, Asir
[08/نوفمبر/2017]

SA’DA, Nov. 08 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged 11 raids on separated areas in Sa’da province and Asir region, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.

The official made it clear to Saba that the barbaric aggression war jets launched four raids on Alajasher area of Kutaf district and another raid on al-Thuaban area of Baqem district in Sa’da.

The hostile jets also waged six raids on al-Rabua’h city in Asir and continued to fly over the area, he added.

BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الصحة تدين استمرار تحالف العدوان في ارتكاب المجازر بحق المواطنين
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة احتجاجيه لأبناء مدينة حجة تندد بجريمة العدوان بمنطقه هران
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
قيادة محافظة حجة وعلمائها وخطبائها يدينون جريمة العدوان بمنطقة هران
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية لأبناء مديرية الميناء بمحافظة الحديدة تندد باستمرار العدوان
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على صعدة وعسير
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
