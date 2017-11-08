Saudi aggression aircrafts launch 11 raids on Sa’da, Asir [08/نوفمبر/2017]



SA’DA, Nov. 08 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged 11 raids on separated areas in Sa’da province and Asir region, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official made it clear to Saba that the barbaric aggression war jets launched four raids on Alajasher area of Kutaf district and another raid on al-Thuaban area of Baqem district in Sa’da.



The hostile jets also waged six raids on al-Rabua’h city in Asir and continued to fly over the area, he added.



