PM briefed on efforts to address oil derivatives crisis [08/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 08 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtour met on Wednesday with the leadership of Ministry of Oil and Minerals and Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) and the emergency committee charged with containing the oil derivatives crisis.



In the meeting, bin Habtour listened to clarifications provided by Minister of Oil and Minerals Theiab bin Ma’eli on the field procedures taken to deal with the fabricated crisis in oil derivatives and the unjustified lifting of prices following the declaration of the Saudi-led aggression alliance to close all Yemeni air, land and sea ports.



The minister pointed to the results of field inspection carried out by YPC’s leadership to fuel stations to ensure that the selling prices are same as the prevailing commercial price before the crisis and to close the violating stations.



He assured citizens of the availability of large commercial quantities of oil derivatives pumped and deported to the capital Sana’a and the rest of the provinces, and that the crisis will end soon.



The meeting discussed the catastrophic repercussions of the aggression decision to close all Yemeni ports and force the vessels in Hodaidah and Al-Salif ports to leave, condemning the unjust collective punishment against Yemenis amid the silence of the international community.



In this regard, the meeting appealed to the United Nations to continue its humanitarian role, which has had a great positive impact in helping the Yemeni people in their current ordeal, and to pressure on the Saudi evil alliance to lift its siege and reopen the ports because of its lack of international or moral legitimacy.



The meeting called on all human rights organizations and free peoples to stand with the Yemeni people against the Saudi arrogance, which has been going on for more than a thousand days.



Saba