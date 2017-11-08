ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 08 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:14:23م
رئيس الوزراء يطلع على جهود معالجة الأزمة المفتعلة للمشتقات النفطية
التقى رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور اليوم، قيادة وزارة النفط والمعادن وشركة النفط اليمنية وعدد من أعضاء لجنة الطوارئ المكلفة باحتواء أزمة المشتقات النفطية وارتفاع أسعارها، جراء اعلان تحالف العدوان السعودي اغلاق كافة المنافذ اليمنية...
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا عقب مداهمتها لمناطق متفرقة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
صعود أسعار الذهب بدعم تراجع الدولار
ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الأربعاء مع تراجع الدولار بعد نشر تقرير إعلامي أشار إلى احتمال تأجيل تطبيق خفض لضرائب الشركات في إطار خطة أمريكية مهمة للإصلاح الضريبي.
كاسياس يفوز بجائزة القدم الذهبية
نال حارس المرمى الإسباني المخضرم إيكر كاسياس جائزة القدم الذهبية 2017م في موناكو.
قيادة محافظة حجة وعلمائها وخطبائها يدينون جريمة العدوان بمنطقة هران
مجلس الشورى يدين مجازر تحالف العدوان وآخرها مجزرة هران بحجة
النائب العام يدعو الأمم المتحدة إلى إيقاف العدوان ومعالجة آثاره الكارثية
وقفة احتجاجية لأبناء مديرية الميناء بمحافظة الحديدة تندد باستمرار العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen’s HRC calls free peoples in world to protect Yemeni people
[08/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Nov. 08 (Saba) – The Yemeni Human Rights Center (HRC) called on Wednesday the free peoples in the world to stand against the killing and destruction being practiced by Saudi-led aggression coalition on Yemeni people.

In a statement, which Saba got a copy of it, the center denounced the brutal massacre committed by the Saudi aggression warplanes against Aflah al-Yaman district of Hajjah governorate, which claimed lives of dozens of people, injured others and damaged homes and property of citizens in the district.

The HRC held the United Nations and the UN Security Council responsible for victims of the massacres occurring in Yemen, reminding of the role that should be done by these organizations to protect human rights, stop killing and end the blockade on Yemeni people.

There is no justification for the Saudi-led coalition forces’ attack on the house of the citizen Hamdi Joma’ei in Harran area in the district, the statement said.

The house contained only children and women, not gunmen and there is no armed appearance in the area, the statement added.

The statement indicated that is crime and all other crimes and massacres that targeted Yemeni people are apparent violation of the international humanitarian law and considered a war crime and a genocide according to the same law.

BA
Saba
قيادة محافظة حجة وعلمائها وخطبائها يدينون جريمة العدوان بمنطقة هران
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على صعدة وعسير
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن أربع غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
المركز القانوني يطالب بالتحقيق والمساءلة الجنائية لقيادات تحالف العدوان
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
حزب الحرية التنموي يدين مجزرة العدوان في أفلح اليمن بحجة
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
