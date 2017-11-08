Yemen’s HRC calls free peoples in world to protect Yemeni people [08/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Nov. 08 (Saba) – The Yemeni Human Rights Center (HRC) called on Wednesday the free peoples in the world to stand against the killing and destruction being practiced by Saudi-led aggression coalition on Yemeni people.



In a statement, which Saba got a copy of it, the center denounced the brutal massacre committed by the Saudi aggression warplanes against Aflah al-Yaman district of Hajjah governorate, which claimed lives of dozens of people, injured others and damaged homes and property of citizens in the district.



The HRC held the United Nations and the UN Security Council responsible for victims of the massacres occurring in Yemen, reminding of the role that should be done by these organizations to protect human rights, stop killing and end the blockade on Yemeni people.



There is no justification for the Saudi-led coalition forces’ attack on the house of the citizen Hamdi Joma’ei in Harran area in the district, the statement said.



The house contained only children and women, not gunmen and there is no armed appearance in the area, the statement added.



The statement indicated that is crime and all other crimes and massacres that targeted Yemeni people are apparent violation of the international humanitarian law and considered a war crime and a genocide according to the same law.



BA

Saba