26 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib [08/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed 26 Saudi-paid mercenaries and tens others wounded on Wednesday in Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The killed were trying to move towards the areas of al-Madfon and al-Majawah.



Meanwhile, US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged more than 25 strikes on that the areas to support their mercenaries on the ground, the official added.





Saba