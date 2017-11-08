ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 08 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:07:43م
دك مواقع العدو ومرتزقته وإعلام العدوان يعترف بمصرع وإصابة جنوده
دكت القوة المدفعية والصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مواقع وتجمعات العدو والمرتزقة ، فيما اعترف إعلام العدوان السعودي بمصرع ثلاثة من جنوده في مواجهات ما وراء الحدود .
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا عقب مداهمتها لمناطق متفرقة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
مدير شركة النفط بصنعاء يؤكد توفر المشتقات النفطية التجارية
أكد مدير عام شركة النفط اليمنية بصنعاء إبراهيم الوريث توفر المشتقات النفطية التجارية في محافظات صنعاء وعمران والمحويت وأجزاء من حجة.
كاسياس يفوز بجائزة القدم الذهبية
نال حارس المرمى الإسباني المخضرم إيكر كاسياس جائزة القدم الذهبية 2017م في موناكو.
آخر الأخبار:
هزيمة مرشح ترمب في انتخابات حاكم ولاية فيرجينيا
صد محاولة تسلل لمرتزقة العدوان في مدينة تعز
صد زحف للمرتزقة في نهم و قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في هجوم على مواقعهم بالبيضاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Update: Death tolls of Saudi airstrikes on Hajja rises to 60 citizens
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
HAJJA, Nov 8 (Saba) - The death tolls in 16 Saudi airstrikes hit Aflah district of Hajja province on Tuesday evening rose to 60 citizens ,an official told Saba on Wednesday.

The airstrikes hit a house of the citizen and the rescuers , who rushed to save the victims, killing 60 citizens.

The official said the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged other strikes on a gas station and al-Masira channel's crew, killing and injured a number of the citizens.

AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
المركز القانوني يطالب بالتحقيق والمساءلة الجنائية لقيادات تحالف العدوان
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
حزب الحرية التنموي يدين مجزرة العدوان في أفلح اليمن بحجة
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل ارتكاب المجازر المروعة بحق الشعب اليمني
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
حقوق الإنسان تستنكر الصمت الدولي تجاه تعنت وإنتهاكات العدوان
[08/نوفمبر/2017]
الخارجية: ستدفع السعودية ثمن جرائمها طال الزمان أم قصر
[07/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by