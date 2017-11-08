Update: Death tolls of Saudi airstrikes on Hajja rises to 60 citizens [08/نوفمبر/2017]

HAJJA, Nov 8 (Saba) - The death tolls in 16 Saudi airstrikes hit Aflah district of Hajja province on Tuesday evening rose to 60 citizens ,an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The airstrikes hit a house of the citizen and the rescuers , who rushed to save the victims, killing 60 citizens.



The official said the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged other strikes on a gas station and al-Masira channel's crew, killing and injured a number of the citizens.



AA

Saba