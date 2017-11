Army kills 4 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [08/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 7 (Saba ) – Four Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled sites of the mercenaries in Makhdarah and al-Rabuah areas in the same district, the official added.



Amal/AA



saba