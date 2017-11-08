ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 08 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:00:38م
دك مواقع العدو ومرتزقته وإعلام العدوان يعترف بمصرع وإصابة جنوده
دكت القوة المدفعية والصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مواقع وتجمعات العدو والمرتزقة ، فيما اعترف إعلام العدوان السعودي بمصرع ثلاثة من جنوده في مواجهات ما وراء الحدود .
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي صباح اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا عقب مداهمتها لمناطق متفرقة بالضفة الغربية المحتلة.
مدير شركة النفط بصنعاء يؤكد توفر المشتقات النفطية التجارية
أكد مدير عام شركة النفط اليمنية بصنعاء إبراهيم الوريث توفر المشتقات النفطية التجارية في محافظات صنعاء وعمران والمحويت وأجزاء من حجة.
كاسياس يفوز بجائزة القدم الذهبية
نال حارس المرمى الإسباني المخضرم إيكر كاسياس جائزة القدم الذهبية 2017م في موناكو.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression warplanes launch 16 airstrikes on capital Sanaa
[08/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 7 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched nine airstrikes on al-Daylami military air base and six airstrikes on the Technical Institute in Bani al-Harith district north of the capital Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.


Meanwhile ,the Saudi warplanes hit the Guards School in al-Thoawra district, also in Sanaa, the official added.

The strikes caused large losses in properties of the resident civilians.


Amal/zak

saba
