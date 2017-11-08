Saudi aggression warplanes launch 16 airstrikes on capital Sanaa [08/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 7 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched nine airstrikes on al-Daylami military air base and six airstrikes on the Technical Institute in Bani al-Harith district north of the capital Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.





Meanwhile ,the Saudi warplanes hit the Guards School in al-Thoawra district, also in Sanaa, the official added.



The strikes caused large losses in properties of the resident civilians.





Amal/zak



