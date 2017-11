Missile hits mercenaries in Nehm [07/نوفمبر/2017]

MAREB, Nov. 07 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in Nehm district.



The missile of Zelzal-2 targeted the mercenaries in al-Manarah area in the district, a military official said to Saba.



The official added the Zelzal-2 hit its target, causing the mercenaries losses at their ranks.



HA

Saba