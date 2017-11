Aggression kills or injures 50 civilians in Hajjah [07/نوفمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Nov. 07 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Tuesday waged more than 16 air raids on Hajjah province.



The aggression coalition air raids hit Harran area in Aflah district in the province, killing and injuring more than 50, including women and children.



The aggression warplanes continued flying over the area, hindering the arrival of medics to reach the targeted area.



HA

Saba