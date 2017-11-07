ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 07 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:09:14م
الرئيس الصماد يحضر حفل تخرج دفعة القوات الخاصة بالمنطقة العسكرية الخامسة
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة بمحافظة الحديدة حفل تخرج دفعة القوات الخاصة بالمنطقة العسكرية الخامسة.
حاملة طائرات أمريكية تجري تدريبات مع سفن يابانية وهندية في بحر اليابان
قالت البحرية اليابانية اليوم الثلاثاء إن حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية رونالد ريجان أجرت تدريبات على مدى ثلاثة أيام مع مدمرة يابانية وسفينتين حربيتين هنديتين في بحر اليابان.
النفط يسجل أعلى مستوى منذ 2015 مع تحسن الأسواق وسط حملة سعودية ضد الفساد
صعدت أسعار النفط لتسجل أعلى مستوياتها منذ يوليو 2015 اليوم الاثنين مع تحسن الأسواق في الوقت الذي عزز فيه ولي العهد السعودي سلطته مطلع الأسبوع عبر حملة لمكافحة الفساد شملت احتجاز شخصيات بارزة.
تعادل مخيب للمنتخب الوطني للشباب مع نظيره الهندي بتصفيات كأس آسيا
تعادل المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم مع نظيره الهندي بدون أهداف في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم ضمن الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
المجلس السياسي الأعلى: إغلاق المنافذ اليمنية تأكيد بأن الحرب سعودية يمنية
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تحمل تحالف العدوان مسؤولية الجرائم بحق المدنيين
ورشة عمل للإعداد والتخطيط لمكتب الصحة بالجوف لعام 2018م
تحذير أممي من ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وبدء محادثات مناخية في ألمانيا
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Citizen killed in Saudi airstrike on Saada
[07/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov 7 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a US-backed Saudi airstrike hit Baqim district of Saada province, an official told Saba.

The strike hit a citizen's car, killing the driver and wounding three others, the official added.


The official condemned the continuation of Saudi-led aggression coalition in targeting the citizens' properties, farms and populated areas and the destruction of infrastructure under shameful international silence.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تحمل تحالف العدوان مسؤولية الجرائم بحق المدنيين
[07/نوفمبر/2017]
موانئ البحر الأحمر تحمل المجتمع الدولي مسئولية الآثار الكارثية لإغلاق كافة المنافذ
[07/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة
[07/نوفمبر/2017]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على أمانة العاصمة وثلاث محافظات
[07/نوفمبر/2017]
وزارة النقل تعتبر قرار إغلاق كافة المنافذ تحدياً جديداً للقوانين الدولية
[06/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by