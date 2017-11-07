Citizen killed in Saudi airstrike on Saada [07/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 7 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a US-backed Saudi airstrike hit Baqim district of Saada province, an official told Saba.



The strike hit a citizen's car, killing the driver and wounding three others, the official added.





The official condemned the continuation of Saudi-led aggression coalition in targeting the citizens' properties, farms and populated areas and the destruction of infrastructure under shameful international silence.





AA

Saba