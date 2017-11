Citizen killed in Saudi airstrike hit Saada [07/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 7 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when the US-backed Saudi warplanes hit Baqin district of Saada province one time, an official told Saba.



The strike hit a citizen's car, killing the driver and wounding three others, the official added.





AA



Saba