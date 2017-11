Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [07/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 7 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were on Tuesday killed and other wounded when the army and popular forces waged a military operation on their sites in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The mercenaries were targeted in the north of Khalid camp and Fajar hilltop, the official added.



AA

Saba