Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm [07/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 7 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an offensive on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The offensive killed and injured a number of the mercenaries in al-Hawal area.



The official said that the mercenaries were caused heavy losses during over the few past days during their failed attempts to infiltrate towards Nehm.



