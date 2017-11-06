ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 06 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:40:20م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يزور معرض الصواريخ البحرية
زار الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة معرض الصواريخ البحرية الذي نظمته القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي .
السيد حسن نصر الله : النظام السعودي أجبر الحريري على الإستقالة
إتهم الأمين العام لحزب الله اللبناني السيد حسن نصر الله النظام السعودي باجبار رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية سعد الحريري على الاستقالة .. مشيراً الى أن لغة نص الاستقالة كتبه سعودي وأن الحزب لم يكن يتمنى أن تحصل هذه الاستقالة .
النفط يسجل أعلى مستوى منذ 2015 مع تحسن الأسواق وسط حملة سعودية ضد الفساد
صعدت أسعار النفط لتسجل أعلى مستوياتها منذ يوليو 2015 اليوم الاثنين مع تحسن الأسواق في الوقت الذي عزز فيه ولي العهد السعودي سلطته مطلع الأسبوع عبر حملة لمكافحة الفساد شملت احتجاز شخصيات بارزة.
تعادل مخيب للمنتخب الوطني للشباب مع نظيره الهندي بتصفيات كأس آسيا
تعادل المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم مع نظيره الهندي بدون أهداف في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم ضمن الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عاماً.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army secures al-Qawz Mount in Taiz
[07/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 06 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out a unique military operation on US-Saudi mercenaries' sites in Maqbana district in Taiz

A number of the mercenaries were killed or injured in the military operation attack, a military official said to Saba on Monday.

The army and popular forces managed to secure al-Qawz Mount and villages nearby it, the official said.

The army and popular forces destroyed a military vehicle carrying mercenaries in al-Qawz area.

The army and popular forces hit military machines of 23 and 14 in an artillery shells on al-Noman Mount in al-Kadaha in the province.

HA

Saba
