Army secures al-Qawz Mount in Taiz [07/نوفمبر/2017] TAIZ, Nov. 06 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out a unique military operation on US-Saudi mercenaries' sites in Maqbana district in Taiz



A number of the mercenaries were killed or injured in the military operation attack, a military official said to Saba on Monday.



The army and popular forces managed to secure al-Qawz Mount and villages nearby it, the official said.



The army and popular forces destroyed a military vehicle carrying mercenaries in al-Qawz area.



The army and popular forces hit military machines of 23 and 14 in an artillery shells on al-Noman Mount in al-Kadaha in the province.



HA



Saba