Saudi aggression warplanes launch 11 airstrikes on Hajjah [06/نوفمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Nov 6 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched several air raids on districts of Hajjah province Monday night, an official told Saba.



The warplanes hit Hardh and Medi districts 11 times.





Najat



Saba