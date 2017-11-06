Navy warns Saudi aggression coalition of closing ports [06/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 6 (Saba) - The Yemeni navy and coastal defense warned the Saudi aggression coalition against the consequences of escalation and the closure of Yemeni ports.



"The navy and the coastal defense confirmed their readiness to respond to any folly by the aggression coalition," in statement received by Saba late on Monday.



"If the coalition of aggression will close or target the Yemeni ports, that will have disastrous consequences for the humanitarian situation, " the statement said.



The navy force stressed that the aggression warships will be military targets in response to the arrogance of aggression and its persistence in increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people.







