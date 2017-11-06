ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 06 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:14:22م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يزور معرض الصواريخ البحرية
زار الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة معرض الصواريخ البحرية الذي نظمته القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي .
السيد حسن نصر الله : النظام السعودي أجبر الحريري على الإستقالة
إتهم الأمين العام لحزب الله اللبناني السيد حسن نصر الله النظام السعودي باجبار رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية سعد الحريري على الاستقالة .. مشيراً الى أن لغة نص الاستقالة كتبه سعودي وأن الحزب لم يكن يتمنى أن تحصل هذه الاستقالة .
النفط يسجل أعلى مستوى منذ 2015 مع تحسن الأسواق وسط حملة سعودية ضد الفساد
صعدت أسعار النفط لتسجل أعلى مستوياتها منذ يوليو 2015 اليوم الاثنين مع تحسن الأسواق في الوقت الذي عزز فيه ولي العهد السعودي سلطته مطلع الأسبوع عبر حملة لمكافحة الفساد شملت احتجاز شخصيات بارزة.
تعادل مخيب للمنتخب الوطني للشباب مع نظيره الهندي بتصفيات كأس آسيا
تعادل المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم مع نظيره الهندي بدون أهداف في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم ضمن الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تحصينات المرتزقة بمديرية ذي ناعم بالبيضاء
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على حرض وميدي
وزارة الثقافة تدين وتستنكر استمرار استهداف العدوان السعودي لمدينة صنعاء القديمة وتجدد مطالبتها للمنظمة الدولية بإرسال فريق تقصي حقائق لما تتعرض له المواقع التاريخية اليمنية من استهداف ممنهج
نص كلمة الرئيس الصماد في حفل تخرج دفعة الشهيد أبوشهاب الطالبي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Navy warns Saudi aggression coalition of closing ports
[06/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 6 (Saba) - The Yemeni navy and coastal defense warned the Saudi aggression coalition against the consequences of escalation and the closure of Yemeni ports.

"The navy and the coastal defense confirmed their readiness to respond to any folly by the aggression coalition," in statement received by Saba late on Monday.

"If the coalition of aggression will close or target the Yemeni ports, that will have disastrous consequences for the humanitarian situation, " the statement said.

The navy force stressed that the aggression warships will be military targets in response to the arrogance of aggression and its persistence in increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people.



Najat
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[06/نوفمبر/2017]
[06/نوفمبر/2017]
مجلس رجال المال والأعمال يحمل المجتمع الدولي مسئولية جرائم النظام السعودي بحق الاقتصاد اليمني
[06/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات عنيفة على العاصمة صنعاء
[06/نوفمبر/2017]
محلي أمانة العاصمة يدين استمرار استهداف العدوان لمدينة صنعاء القديمة
[06/نوفمبر/2017]
