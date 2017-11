Ballistic missile hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran [06/نوفمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Nov 6 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces launched long-range ballistic missile on gatherings of Saudi–paid armed mercenaries off al-Khadhra crossing point in border province of Najran, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The missile, Zilzal 2, left huge damages upon the enemy ranks and military equipment, the official said.





