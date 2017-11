US-Saudi air strikes hit capital Sanaa [05/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched two fierce strikes on al-Sabeen district of the capital of Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit al-Nahdin area in al-Sabeen and al-Ardhay area in Bab al-Yemen.



The strikes caused heavy damage to properties and houses of the citizens, the official added.



AA

Saba