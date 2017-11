Two citizens killed in Saudi air strikes hit Amran [05/نوفمبر/2017]

AMRAN, Nov 5 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed and others wounded on Sunday when the US-backed Saudi combat jets hit Haraf Sufian district of Amran province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit Saifan area in the district,the official added.



AA

Saba