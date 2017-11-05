Army retakes control over sites in Lahj [05/نوفمبر/2017]



LAHJ, Nov 5 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Sunday retook control over sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maqatarah district of Lahj province, a military official told Saba.



The national forces controlled over the sites of two al-Sawalha nd Asaq mountains in the district, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.



The popular forces -backed the army also destroyed two trucks of the mercenaries were carrying with weapons and ammunition in the road of al-Tawr al-Baha and alMafalis in the same province, the official added.





AA

Saba