آخر تحديث: الأحد، 05 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:59:00م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في إستشهاد العميد الركن ناجي محمد العرشي قائد اللواء 201
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء إلى الشيخ صدام ناجي محمد صالح العرشي وإخوانه وأفراد أسرته في إستشهاد العميد الركن ناجي محمد العرشي قائد اللواء 201 قائد جبهة كرش والعزاء موصول لإخوانه في مخلاف المنار بمديرية آنس محافظة ذمار.
الكرملين: لا تعاون بين روسيا وأمريكا بشأن كوريا الشمالية
أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف السبت انه لا يوجد حاليا تعاون بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بشأن قضية كوريا الشمالية.
الذهب ينخفض لأدنى مستوى في أسبوع
انخفض الذهب إلى أدنى مستوى في أسبوع، بعد أن دفعت بيانات اقتصادية أميركية فاقت متوسط التوقعات،وارتفاع الدولار لتطغى على تأثيرات تقرير باهت بشأن الوظائف.
المنتخب الوطني للشباب يهزم تركمانستان في تصفيات كأس آسيا
اكتسح المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم شباك منتخب تركمانستان بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم بافتتاح منافسات المجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عاماً والمقامة في مدينة الدمام السعودية.
إصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارات لطيران العدوان استهدفت محطتي وقود بصعدة
الجيش واللجان يسيطرون على الحصن وجبال عسق والصوالحة في لحج
استشهاد وجرح أربعة مواطنين في حرف سفيان
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يحتجز مدرسي مدرسة ثانوية شرق يطا ويستولي على مركبتهم
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army retakes control over sites in Lahj
[05/نوفمبر/2017]

LAHJ, Nov 5 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Sunday retook control over sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maqatarah district of Lahj province, a military official told Saba.

The national forces controlled over the sites of two al-Sawalha nd Asaq mountains in the district, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.

The popular forces -backed the army also destroyed two trucks of the mercenaries were carrying with weapons and ammunition in the road of al-Tawr al-Baha and alMafalis in the same province, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارات لطيران العدوان استهدفت محطتي وقود بصعدة
[05/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد وجرح أربعة مواطنين في حرف سفيان
[05/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 14 غارة على مديرية سنحان
[05/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف العاصمة صنعاء بأربع غارات
[05/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين عنيفتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/نوفمبر/2017]
