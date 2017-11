Army attacks mercenaries in Marib [05/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 5 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Harib Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attack killed several of the mercenaries and wounded others in Fatam mountain and Namlah valley area in the district, the official added.





AA

Saba