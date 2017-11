14 US-Saudi aggression warplanes hit Sanaa [05/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged on Sunday 14 strikes on Sanhan district in the south of the capital of Sanaa, the official told Saba.



The strikes hit Jarban and Dhabwah areas in the district, causing heavy damage to properties and houses of the citizens, the official added.

Saba