آخر تحديث: الأحد، 05 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:37:34ص
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في إستشهاد العميد الركن ناجي محمد العرشي قائد اللواء 201
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء إلى الشيخ صدام ناجي محمد صالح العرشي وإخوانه وأفراد أسرته في إستشهاد العميد الركن ناجي محمد العرشي قائد اللواء 201 قائد جبهة كرش والعزاء موصول لإخوانه في مخلاف المنار بمديرية آنس محافظة ذمار.
الكرملين: لا تعاون بين روسيا وأمريكا بشأن كوريا الشمالية
أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف السبت انه لا يوجد حاليا تعاون بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بشأن قضية كوريا الشمالية.
الذهب ينخفض لأدنى مستوى في أسبوع
انخفض الذهب إلى أدنى مستوى في أسبوع، بعد أن دفعت بيانات اقتصادية أميركية فاقت متوسط التوقعات،وارتفاع الدولار لتطغى على تأثيرات تقرير باهت بشأن الوظائف.
المنتخب الوطني للشباب يهزم تركمانستان في تصفيات كأس آسيا
اكتسح المنتخب الوطني للشباب لكرة القدم شباك منتخب تركمانستان بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم بافتتاح منافسات المجموعة الرابعة لتصفيات كأس آسيا تحت 19 عاماً والمقامة في مدينة الدمام السعودية.
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تطلق قذيفة قبالة شاطئ شمال غزة
غابرييل: الخلافات بين موسكو وواشنطن أكبر تهديد على السلام في العالم
آلاف المتظاهرين في مدينة بون الألمانية قبل بدء مؤتمر المناخ
زلزال متوسط القوة يهز المباني في غواتيمالا ولا تقارير عن خسائر
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saud soldiers killed in Jizan, Najran
[05/نوفمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Nov 5 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead dozens of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The national forces also bombed a Saudi military vehicle, killing its crew members in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi military gropes in Saudi military sites of al-Makhrawq, in Najran and al-Bahtit, al-Qarn and Sawdanah in Jizan, hitting the targets directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 14 غارة على مديرية سنحان
[05/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف العاصمة صنعاء بأربع غارات
[05/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين عنيفتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/نوفمبر/2017]
طيرن العدوان يشن 15 غارة على حرض وميدي
[04/نوفمبر/2017]
وقفة في بني مطر بمحافظة صنعاء تنديداً بجرائم العدوان
[04/نوفمبر/2017]
