Dozens of Saud soldiers killed in Jizan, Najran [05/نوفمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Nov 5 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead dozens of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The national forces also bombed a Saudi military vehicle, killing its crew members in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi military gropes in Saudi military sites of al-Makhrawq, in Najran and al-Bahtit, al-Qarn and Sawdanah in Jizan, hitting the targets directly, the official added.





AA

Saba