US-Saudi air strikes hit capital of Sanaa [05/نوفمبر/2017]



SANNA, Nov 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged on Sunday four strikes on te capital of Sanaa, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit 21 September garden, al-Hasabah area of al-Thawrah district, old Sanaa city, and platform of celebrations in al-Sabeen district.



The official said that the strikes caused heavy damage to properties and houses of the citizens .

Saba