Urgent: Ballistic missile hits king Khalid International Airport in Riyadh [04/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 4 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired on Saturday night a long-range ballistic missile Borkan H2 on king Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.



An official at the missile force told Saba that the ballistic missile hit the target accurately.





Najat-Zak

