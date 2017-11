Army hits sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Asir [04/نوفمبر/2017]



ASIR, Nov 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi mercenaries' sites in some places in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The army hit Masilah' site, Hamed area and sites in Atawal and Almakrok mountains, killing and injuring dozens of mercenaries.



Meanwhile, the army's snipers gunned down one mercenary in crossing point in Alaf site in Asire, the official added.



Amal-zak

SABA