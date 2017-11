Saudi aggression warplanes target Saada, Najran [04/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 4 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Saada and Najran provinces overnight, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes hit Al-Sabhan and Aslan areas in Baqim distract, and Fara area in Kutaf district, also another strike on Maluh village in Haydan district in Saada.



Meanwhile, the Saudi fighter jets launched other several strikers on Shabakah site in Najran.





Amal/zak



saba