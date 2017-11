Artillery targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [04/نوفمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Nov 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired artillery on sites of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Taiz city, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit gatherings of mercenaries in north of Yakhtel in Mocha district and in Hamueer area in Makbana district, also in Kadaha area in Maafer district.



The army also destroyed a military armored vehicle belonging for the mercenaries, the official added.





Amal/zak



