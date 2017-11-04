HR Minister condemns Saudi massacre on Saada civilians [04/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 4 (Saba) – Minister of Human Rights Alia Abdul-Latif strongly condemned Wednesday horrific massacre by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on a popular marketplace in Saada province.



Wednesday's Saudi air attacks targeted Allaf popular market in Sahar district and killed 29 civilians and injured 28 others.



The attacks demolished the market to the ground.



The condemnation was made during the minister's visit to the scene of the massacre in the district.



The minister called for forming an international independent commission to investigate the Saudi war crimes and violations against the Yemeni people.







AA/zak

Saba