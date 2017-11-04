ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:52:46م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في وفاة الشيخ الخضر عبدربه السوادي
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة الشيخ الخضر عبدربه السوادي، عن عمر ناهز الـ80 عاما حافل بالعطاء في خدمة الوطن والمجتمع.
واشنطن بوست: روحاني رفض طلب ترمب محادثته هاتفيًا
كشفت صحيفة "واشنطن بوست" أن إيران رفضت الوساطة الفرنسية بينها وبين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الحادة ضد طهران في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.
الذهب ينخفض لأدنى مستوى في أسبوع
انخفض الذهب إلى أدنى مستوى في أسبوع، بعد أن دفعت بيانات اقتصادية أميركية فاقت متوسط التوقعات،وارتفاع الدولار لتطغى على تأثيرات تقرير باهت بشأن الوظائف.
جوارديولا: الصدارة لا تعني الكثير في هذه المرحلة
قال مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب جوارديولا إن تفوقه في صدارة الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم بفارق خمس نقاط لا يعني الكثير في هذه المرحلة من الموسم ولا تضمن تتويجه باللقب.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
HR Minister condemns Saudi massacre on Saada civilians
[04/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov 4 (Saba) – Minister of Human Rights Alia Abdul-Latif strongly condemned Wednesday horrific massacre by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on a popular marketplace in Saada province.

Wednesday's Saudi air attacks targeted Allaf popular market in Sahar district and killed 29 civilians and injured 28 others.

The attacks demolished the market to the ground.

The condemnation was made during the minister's visit to the scene of the massacre in the district.

The minister called for forming an international independent commission to investigate the Saudi war crimes and violations against the Yemeni people.



AA/zak
Saba
