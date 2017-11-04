Dozens of patients die every day due to Yemen airport closure: spokesman [04/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 4 (Saba) – Spokesman of the General Authority of Yemen's Aviation, Mazen Ghanem, said the closure of Sanaa airport hinders thousands of Yemeni patients from flying abroad for seeking life-saving treatment.



He told Saba that "an average of 37 Yemeni patients die every day because of the airport closure."



"The continuing blockade imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition on Sanaa international airport causes daily death of many patients who are in urgent need to travel abroad for seeking life-saving treatment, as well as aggravating suffering of thousands of Yemenis stranded abroad," Ghanem said.



Ghanem called on the UN Security Council and the international community to bear responsibilities toward ending Saudi blockade on Yemen's airports, saying it's shame for the world to see Yemenis die every day because of Saudi siege.





Mona M./AA/zak



