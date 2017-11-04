ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:52:46م
الرئيس الصماد يعزي في وفاة الشيخ الخضر عبدربه السوادي
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة في وفاة الشيخ الخضر عبدربه السوادي، عن عمر ناهز الـ80 عاما حافل بالعطاء في خدمة الوطن والمجتمع.
واشنطن بوست: روحاني رفض طلب ترمب محادثته هاتفيًا
كشفت صحيفة "واشنطن بوست" أن إيران رفضت الوساطة الفرنسية بينها وبين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الحادة ضد طهران في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.
الذهب ينخفض لأدنى مستوى في أسبوع
انخفض الذهب إلى أدنى مستوى في أسبوع، بعد أن دفعت بيانات اقتصادية أميركية فاقت متوسط التوقعات،وارتفاع الدولار لتطغى على تأثيرات تقرير باهت بشأن الوظائف.
جوارديولا: الصدارة لا تعني الكثير في هذه المرحلة
قال مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب جوارديولا إن تفوقه في صدارة الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم بفارق خمس نقاط لا يعني الكثير في هذه المرحلة من الموسم ولا تضمن تتويجه باللقب.
آخر الأخبار:
مؤسسة السجين تنفذ مشروع السلات الغذائية لأسر الأسرى
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة في هجوم على مواقعهم بالجوف
ضبط ثلاثة من أخطر العناصر التي جندها العدوان بالحديدة
عملية هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة بحريب نهم غرب مأرب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of patients die every day due to Yemen airport closure: spokesman
[04/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 4 (Saba) – Spokesman of the General Authority of Yemen's Aviation, Mazen Ghanem, said the closure of Sanaa airport hinders thousands of Yemeni patients from flying abroad for seeking life-saving treatment.

He told Saba that "an average of 37 Yemeni patients die every day because of the airport closure."

"The continuing blockade imposed by Saudi-led aggression coalition on Sanaa international airport causes daily death of many patients who are in urgent need to travel abroad for seeking life-saving treatment, as well as aggravating suffering of thousands of Yemenis stranded abroad," Ghanem said.

Ghanem called on the UN Security Council and the international community to bear responsibilities toward ending Saudi blockade on Yemen's airports, saying it's shame for the world to see Yemenis die every day because of Saudi siege.


Mona M./AA/zak

SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 36 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
[04/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد امرأة بغارة لطيران العدوان على منزل بصعدة
[04/نوفمبر/2017]
قيادة محافظة حجة تدين مجزرة العدوان بسوق علاف بصعدة
[03/نوفمبر/2017]
هيئة الطيران: موت المرضى جراء إغلاق مطار صنعاء وصمة عار في جبين الإنسانية
[03/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على موزع بتعز
[03/نوفمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by