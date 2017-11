Army destroys military vehicle in Jawf [04/نوفمبر/2017]



JAWF, Nov 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed a military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province, killing its crew a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The vehicle, with its crew, were targeted in al-Sabrin area in the district, the official added.



Saba