Seven family-members killed in Saudi airstrike hit Saada [03/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 3 (Saba) – Seven citizens were killed on Friday, including women and children when the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged a strike on their house in Baqim district of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The strike hit the citizen's house Hussin Salam Aslan, killing seven members of his family, destroying the house completely and damaging heavy damage to neighboring houses, the official added.





AA

Saba