|
Army hits Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran
[03/نوفمبر/2017]
NAJRAN, Nov 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Friday.
The shelling hit the gatherings in the military site of Abas and bombed two Saudi military vehicles in al-Qafel camp, killing its crew members in Najran.
Separately, the artillery shelling of the national forces targeted Saudi military groups in Saudi al-Mashraq centre in Jizan.
Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi combat aircraft waged three strikes on al-Sudis site in Najran and two other strikes on al-Amud site in Jizan, the official added.
AA
Saba