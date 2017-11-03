Army hits Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran [03/نوفمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Nov 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



The shelling hit the gatherings in the military site of Abas and bombed two Saudi military vehicles in al-Qafel camp, killing its crew members in Najran.



Separately, the artillery shelling of the national forces targeted Saudi military groups in Saudi al-Mashraq centre in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi combat aircraft waged three strikes on al-Sudis site in Najran and two other strikes on al-Amud site in Jizan, the official added.



AA

Saba