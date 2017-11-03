ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 03 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:27:12م
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت منزلاً بصعدة
استشهد سبعة مواطنين بينهم نساء وأطفال في غارة لطيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم استهدفت منزلهم في مديرية باقم بمحافظة صعدة.
الجيش السوري يعلن تحرير مدينة دير الزور بالكامل
اعلن الجيش السوري تمكنه من استعاد السيطرة بالكامل على مدينة دير الزور شرق البلاد، آخر مدينة كبرى يسيطر عليها تنظيم (داعش) في سوريا.
أكثر من 293 مليون ريال إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء خلال أكتوبر الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء من ترسيم السيارات والآليات والبضائع وفوارق البضائع خلال أكتوبر الماضي 293 مليوناً و883 ألف ريال.
المنتخب الوطني للشباب يواجه تركمانستان في مستهل مشاركته بتصفيات كأس آسيا
يستهل منتخب شباب اليمن لكرة القدم مشواره في تصفيات كأس آسيا للمنتخبات تحت 19 عاماً غداً السبت بمواجهة منتخب تركمانستان في إفتتاح مباريات المجموعة الرابعة من التصفيات التي تستضيف منافساتها مدينة الدمام السعودية وتستمر حتى الأربعاء القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran
[03/نوفمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Nov 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Friday.

The shelling hit the gatherings in the military site of Abas and bombed two Saudi military vehicles in al-Qafel camp, killing its crew members in Najran.

Separately, the artillery shelling of the national forces targeted Saudi military groups in Saudi al-Mashraq centre in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi combat aircraft waged three strikes on al-Sudis site in Najran and two other strikes on al-Amud site in Jizan, the official added.

AA
Saba
