10 children injured by Saudi airstrike on Jawf [03/نوفمبر/2017]



JAWF, Nov 3 (Saba) – Ten children were injured when Saudi combat jets waged a strike on al-Maslub district of Jawf province, an official told Saba on Friday.



The strike hit groups of the children in Malah village in the district.



The official condemned the continuation of the Saudi aggression warplanes in targeting villages and residential neighborhoods deliberately.





AA

Saba