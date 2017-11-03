ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 03 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:15:08م
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق الانتصارات
واصل أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقيق الانتصارات على العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن، واعترف إعلام العدوان بمصرع وإصابة عدد من جنوده.
مصرع 20 شخصًا في انفجار محطة توليد الكهرباء بالهند
أدى حادث انفجار بإحدى محطات توليد الطاقة الكهربائية بولاية أوتار براديش بالهند إلى مصرع ما لا يقل عن 20 شخصًا وإصابة 100 آخرين.
أكثر 293 مليون ريال إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء خلال أكتوبر الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء من ترسيم السيارات والآليات والبضائع وفوارق البضائع خلال أكتوبر الماضي 293 مليوناً و883 ألف ريال.
دوري أبطال أوروبا..توتنهام يذل ريال مدريد بثلاثية ويتأهل لثمن النهائي
حقق فريق توتنهام هوتسبير الإنجليزي فوزًا كبيرًا ومستحقًا على ضيفه ريال مدريد الإسباني بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف واحد، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء أمساء بملعب "ويمبلي"، في الجولة الرابعة من دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
ارتفاع الأسهم الأمريكية في مستهل التداولات
23 مليون إيرادات فرع هيئة الأراضي بصنعاء خلال عشرة أشهر
الذهب مستقر مع استقرار الدولار قبل تقرير الوظائف الأمريكية
نادال ينسحب من بطولة باريس للأساتذة بسبب الإصابة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Nehm
[03/نوفمبر/2017]

SANAA, Nov 3 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces foiled their attempts to infiltrate towards Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba on Friday.

The killed were trying to move towards the areas of Aida and al-Manara in the district.

The official said that the Saudi combat aircrafts waged more than 15 strikes to support their mercenaries on the ground.


AA
Saba
