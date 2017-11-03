Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Nehm [03/نوفمبر/2017]



SANAA, Nov 3 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces foiled their attempts to infiltrate towards Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



The killed were trying to move towards the areas of Aida and al-Manara in the district.



The official said that the Saudi combat aircrafts waged more than 15 strikes to support their mercenaries on the ground.





AA

Saba