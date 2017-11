Three citizens killed by Saudi border guards in Saada [03/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov 3 (Saba) – Three citizens were killed when Saudi border guards opened medium and light weapons against border areas in Monabah district of Saada province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



The citizens were targeted in the area of Al-Sheikh.



The official said that the border guards targeted the citizens with medium and light weapons in the border areas deliberately.



