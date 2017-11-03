ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 03 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:15:08م
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق الانتصارات
واصل أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقيق الانتصارات على العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن، واعترف إعلام العدوان بمصرع وإصابة عدد من جنوده.
مصرع 20 شخصًا في انفجار محطة توليد الكهرباء بالهند
أدى حادث انفجار بإحدى محطات توليد الطاقة الكهربائية بولاية أوتار براديش بالهند إلى مصرع ما لا يقل عن 20 شخصًا وإصابة 100 آخرين.
أكثر 293 مليون ريال إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء خلال أكتوبر الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء من ترسيم السيارات والآليات والبضائع وفوارق البضائع خلال أكتوبر الماضي 293 مليوناً و883 ألف ريال.
دوري أبطال أوروبا..توتنهام يذل ريال مدريد بثلاثية ويتأهل لثمن النهائي
حقق فريق توتنهام هوتسبير الإنجليزي فوزًا كبيرًا ومستحقًا على ضيفه ريال مدريد الإسباني بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف واحد، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء أمساء بملعب "ويمبلي"، في الجولة الرابعة من دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
ارتفاع الأسهم الأمريكية في مستهل التداولات
23 مليون إيرادات فرع هيئة الأراضي بصنعاء خلال عشرة أشهر
الذهب مستقر مع استقرار الدولار قبل تقرير الوظائف الأمريكية
نادال ينسحب من بطولة باريس للأساتذة بسبب الإصابة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Shabwah
[03/نوفمبر/2017]

SHABWAH, Nov 3 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded others when the army and popular forces carried out an offensive against their sites in Osaylan district of Shabwah province, a military official told Saba on Friday.

The mercenaries were targeted in Hayed bin Aqial area in the district.

The official said the national forces seized a lot of weapons after the mercenaries had escaped from their positions, the official added.


