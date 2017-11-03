Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Shabwah [03/نوفمبر/2017]



SHABWAH, Nov 3 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded others when the army and popular forces carried out an offensive against their sites in Osaylan district of Shabwah province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



The mercenaries were targeted in Hayed bin Aqial area in the district.



The official said the national forces seized a lot of weapons after the mercenaries had escaped from their positions, the official added.





AA

Saba