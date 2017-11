US-Saudi warplanes hit Marib [03/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 10 strikes on Serwah and Nehm areas of Marib province overnight, an official told Saba on Friday.



Four strikes hit the area in Serwah and six others hit the area in Nehm, the official added.





AA

Saba