آخر تحديث: الخميس، 02 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:26:37م
65 شهيداً وجريحاً حصيلة جرائم العدوان ومرتزقته أمس في عدد من المحافظات
عاش الشعب اليمني أمس تفاصيل يوم دامٍ جديد جراء استهداف طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته للمواطنين وممتلكاتهم في عدد من المحافظات ما أدى إلى استشهاد 33 شخصاً وإصابة 32 آخرين.
مصرع 20 شخصًا في انفجار محطة توليد الكهرباء بالهند
أدى حادث انفجار بإحدى محطات توليد الطاقة الكهربائية بولاية أوتار براديش بالهند إلى مصرع ما لا يقل عن 20 شخصًا وإصابة 100 آخرين.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1021 ) بقيمة 47 ملياراً و921 مليوناً و510 آلاف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
دوري أبطال أوروبا..توتنهام يذل ريال مدريد بثلاثية ويتأهل لثمن النهائي
حقق فريق توتنهام هوتسبير الإنجليزي فوزًا كبيرًا ومستحقًا على ضيفه ريال مدريد الإسباني بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف واحد، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء أمساء بملعب "ويمبلي"، في الجولة الرابعة من دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مقبولي وأبو حورية والقيسي يلتقون المديرة الإقليمية لبرنامج مشاريع الأمم المتحدة
فرع الأحوال المدنية بصنعاء يصدر ثمانية آلاف وثيقة خلال الربع الثالث
طيران الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يجدد انتهاكه لسيادة الاجواء اللبنانية
مهرجان أطفال اليمن ينشدون السلام بحديقة السبعين بصنعاء
  Civil Society
Wahj Al-Hayah foundation concludes training program on Sphere Charter
[02/نوفمبر/2017]

SANA'A, Nov. 02 (SABA) - As part of the Youth Empowerment and Community Awareness Program, Wahj AL-Hayah Foundation organised today a graduation party at Al-Razi University for about 60 trainees.



Mr. Ali Al-Aldowh, head of the Wahaj Al-Hayat Foundation for Social Development and Rights, said in a statement to Yemensamnews that this program targets to build the capacities of young people and providing job opportunities in local and international organizations in a professional manner to provide humanitarian service with community cooperation.



The program was established according to Sphere standards and in coordination with the Executive Unit for the displaced.



AM
