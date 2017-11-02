Wahj Al-Hayah foundation concludes training program on Sphere Charter [02/نوفمبر/2017]



SANA'A, Nov. 02 (SABA) - As part of the Youth Empowerment and Community Awareness Program, Wahj AL-Hayah Foundation organised today a graduation party at Al-Razi University for about 60 trainees.







Mr. Ali Al-Aldowh, head of the Wahaj Al-Hayat Foundation for Social Development and Rights, said in a statement to Yemensamnews that this program targets to build the capacities of young people and providing job opportunities in local and international organizations in a professional manner to provide humanitarian service with community cooperation.







The program was established according to Sphere standards and in coordination with the Executive Unit for the displaced.







AM





