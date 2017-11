US-Saudi aggression kills two in Sa'ada [01/نوفمبر/2017]

SA'ADA, Nov. 01 (Saba) – Two civilians were killed on Wednesday in a US-Saudi aggression air raid in Sa'ada province.



The US-Saudi aggression targeted a car in al-Dhaher border district in the province, injuring a civilian as well.



The car was loaded with flour in the area of Ghafera in the district.



