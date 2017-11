Update: US-Saudi aggression massacre rises to 29 [01/نوفمبر/2017]

SA'ADA, Nov. 01 (Saba) – The death toll of the US-Saudi aggression coalition airstrikes on Sa'ada province rose to 29 martyred on Wednesday.



The US-Saudi committed a massacre on Souk Al-Lail area, the Night Market area by launching airstrikes, also rose to 28 injured, Director of Health Office Dr. AbdulElah Ezzi said to Saba.



Most of the people who injured are in critical conditions, the official added.



