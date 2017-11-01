Update 1: 26 civilians killed, dozens injured in Saudi air strike on Saada [01/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov. 1 (Saba) – At least 26 civilians were killed and dozens wounded when US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes hit a hotel in the northern province of Saada early on Wednesday, a security official told Saba.



The hotel was crowded with workers and shops' owners when the warplanes hit it in al-Layl popular market in central Sahar district.



This is an initial toll of the new war crime as numbers of the deaths are expected to increase, said the official.



Saba received first pictures of the air attack on the civilians in Saada.



The attack is the latest in a series of Saudi war crimes against the civilians in Yemen since March 2015 amid large-scale condemnations from local and international human rights organizations against targeting civilians by Saudi aggression.





Amal/zak

Saba