Saudi aggression warplanes destroyed gas station in Amran [01/نوفمبر/2017]



AMRAN, Nov. 1 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched two airstrikes overnight on Hoth directorate in Amran province, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The airstrikes hit a gas station in the area and destroyed it completely, said the official.





Amal/zak



