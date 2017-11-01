ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 01 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:04:03م
مصرع وإصابة أعداد من المرتزقة في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية
قتل وجرح عدد كبير من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في عمليات عسكرية واسعة للجيش واللجان الشعبية استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الساعات الماضية.
الاعلان عن استلام حكومة الوفاق الوطني الفلسطيني معابر قطاع غزة
اعلن رسميا صباح اليوم الاربعاء عن استلام حكومة الوفاق الفلسطينية معابر قطاع غزة وهي معبر رفح الحدودي مع مصر ومعبر كرم ابو سالم جنوب قطاع غزة ومعبر بيت حانون ايريز شمال القطاع وذلك في اطار خطوات تطبيق اتفاق المصالحة الفلسطينية.
شركة صينية تنافس سامسونغ بتصنيع شاشات المستقبل
أعلنت شركة بي او أيه "BOE" الصينية عزمها افتتاح مصنع جديد للشاشات المرنة التي ستشكل المنافس الأول لشاشت OLED القابلة للطي التي تطورها سامسونغ.
كوريا الجنوبية تستقبل الشعلة قبل استضافة ألعاب 2018 الشتوية
وصلت الشعلة الأولمبية إلى كوريا الجنوبية اليوم لتبدأ رحلتها حتى انطلاق دورة الألعاب 2018 في بيونجتشانج مع ثقة المنظمين أنها ستمثل عصرًا جديدًا للألعاب الشتوية في آسيا.
آخر الأخبار:
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة على سيارة في الظاهر بصعدة
إعادة انتخاب شينزو آبي رئيسا لوزراء اليابان
كوريا الجنوبية: لن نقبل ابدا بالتسلح النووي لكوريا الشمالية
اصابات بمواجهات مع الاحتلال شرقي نابلس و الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
180 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Nehm
[01/نوفمبر/2017]

MARIB, Nov. 1 (Saba) – A total of 180 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular committees repelled the mercenaries' attempts to sneak up in several areas in Nehm district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The mercenaries' failed attempts took place in Manarh, Karn, Safih and Yam area.

Among the killed were top mercenary commanders, including commander of the so-called Hifz al-Salam Brigade, major general of Nehm Brigade and the commander of the 1st Battalion the so-called Edrees al-Dameni and another commander called Ibrahim Bilghaith.

Several military equipment of the mercenaries including armored vehicles were destroyed by the army and popular forces.

Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched 16 air strikes on different areas in Nehm during their mercenaries botched attempts.



Amal/zak

saba
