180 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Nehm [01/نوفمبر/2017]



MARIB, Nov. 1 (Saba) – A total of 180 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular committees repelled the mercenaries' attempts to sneak up in several areas in Nehm district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The mercenaries' failed attempts took place in Manarh, Karn, Safih and Yam area.



Among the killed were top mercenary commanders, including commander of the so-called Hifz al-Salam Brigade, major general of Nehm Brigade and the commander of the 1st Battalion the so-called Edrees al-Dameni and another commander called Ibrahim Bilghaith.



Several military equipment of the mercenaries including armored vehicles were destroyed by the army and popular forces.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched 16 air strikes on different areas in Nehm during their mercenaries botched attempts.







Amal/zak



saba