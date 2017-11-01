Urgent: 26 civilians killed, dozens injured in Saudi air strike on Saada [01/نوفمبر/2017]



SAADA, Nov. 1 (Saba) – At least 26 civilians were killed and dozens wounded when US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes hit a hotel in the northern province of Saada early on Wednesday, a security official told Saba.



The hotel was crowded with workers and shops' owners when the warplanes hit it in al-Layl popular market in central Sahar district.



The is the latest in a series of Saudi war crimes against the civilians in Yemen since March 2015 amid large-scale condemnations from local and international human rights organizations against targeting civilians by Saudi aggression.





Amal/zak

saba