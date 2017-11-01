ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 01 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:04:03م
مصرع وإصابة أعداد من المرتزقة في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية
قتل وجرح عدد كبير من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في عمليات عسكرية واسعة للجيش واللجان الشعبية استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الساعات الماضية.
الاعلان عن استلام حكومة الوفاق الوطني الفلسطيني معابر قطاع غزة
اعلن رسميا صباح اليوم الاربعاء عن استلام حكومة الوفاق الفلسطينية معابر قطاع غزة وهي معبر رفح الحدودي مع مصر ومعبر كرم ابو سالم جنوب قطاع غزة ومعبر بيت حانون ايريز شمال القطاع وذلك في اطار خطوات تطبيق اتفاق المصالحة الفلسطينية.
شركة صينية تنافس سامسونغ بتصنيع شاشات المستقبل
أعلنت شركة بي او أيه "BOE" الصينية عزمها افتتاح مصنع جديد للشاشات المرنة التي ستشكل المنافس الأول لشاشت OLED القابلة للطي التي تطورها سامسونغ.
كوريا الجنوبية تستقبل الشعلة قبل استضافة ألعاب 2018 الشتوية
وصلت الشعلة الأولمبية إلى كوريا الجنوبية اليوم لتبدأ رحلتها حتى انطلاق دورة الألعاب 2018 في بيونجتشانج مع ثقة المنظمين أنها ستمثل عصرًا جديدًا للألعاب الشتوية في آسيا.
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة على سيارة في الظاهر بصعدة
إعادة انتخاب شينزو آبي رئيسا لوزراء اليابان
كوريا الجنوبية: لن نقبل ابدا بالتسلح النووي لكوريا الشمالية
اصابات بمواجهات مع الاحتلال شرقي نابلس و الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Urgent: 26 civilians killed, dozens injured in Saudi air strike on Saada
[01/نوفمبر/2017]

SAADA, Nov. 1 (Saba) – At least 26 civilians were killed and dozens wounded when US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes hit a hotel in the northern province of Saada early on Wednesday, a security official told Saba.

The hotel was crowded with workers and shops' owners when the warplanes hit it in al-Layl popular market in central Sahar district.

The is the latest in a series of Saudi war crimes against the civilians in Yemen since March 2015 amid large-scale condemnations from local and international human rights organizations against targeting civilians by Saudi aggression.


Amal/zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة على سيارة في الظاهر بصعدة
[01/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان والمرتزقة يستهدفون منازل المواطنين ومزارعهم
[01/نوفمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 30 مواطنا باستهداف طيران العدوان سوقا بصعدة
[01/نوفمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على كتاف وباقم بصعدة
[31/أكتوبر/2017]
وزارة الأوقاف تدين بشدة استهداف العدوان لثلاثة مساجد
[31/أكتوبر/2017]
