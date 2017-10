Aggression launches two raids on Mareb [31/أكتوبر/2017] MAREB, Oct. 31 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes on Tuesday waged two air raids on Mareb province.



A local official said to Saba that the raids targeted Harib-al-Qaramish district in the province.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression's mercenaries launched an artillery shell on civilians' farms in the district.



HA



Saba