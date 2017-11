Army shells enemy's site in Asir [31/أكتوبر/2017]



ASIR, Oct 31 (Saba) – Artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of enemy and its mercenaries in a number of sites in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit al-Masial, Jarf al-Hadad military sites and Thaban off Aleb border crossing, hitting the target directly, the official added.





