آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 01 - نوفمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:41:21م
رئيس الوزراء يستقبل المديرة الإقليمية لبرنامج مشاريع الأمم المتحدة
استقبل رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم بصنعاء المديرة الإقليمية لبرنامج مشاريع الأمم المتحدة بانه كالوتي التي تزور اليمن حاليا.
الاعلان عن استلام حكومة الوفاق الوطني الفلسطيني معابر قطاع غزة
اعلن رسميا صباح اليوم الاربعاء عن استلام حكومة الوفاق الفلسطينية معابر قطاع غزة وهي معبر رفح الحدودي مع مصر ومعبر كرم ابو سالم جنوب قطاع غزة ومعبر بيت حانون ايريز شمال القطاع وذلك في اطار خطوات تطبيق اتفاق المصالحة الفلسطينية.
شركة صينية تنافس سامسونغ بتصنيع شاشات المستقبل
أعلنت شركة بي او أيه "BOE" الصينية عزمها افتتاح مصنع جديد للشاشات المرنة التي ستشكل المنافس الأول لشاشت OLED القابلة للطي التي تطورها سامسونغ.
كوريا الجنوبية تستقبل الشعلة قبل استضافة ألعاب 2018 الشتوية
وصلت الشعلة الأولمبية إلى كوريا الجنوبية اليوم لتبدأ رحلتها حتى انطلاق دورة الألعاب 2018 في بيونجتشانج مع ثقة المنظمين أنها ستمثل عصرًا جديدًا للألعاب الشتوية في آسيا.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM spokesman calls for ending aggression war, blockade on Yemen
[31/أكتوبر/2017]
SANAA, Oct 31 (Saba) – The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry confirmed that the only solution to end the aggression on Yemen is to recognize the reality of aggression against Yemen by all sides and to sit at a negotiating table under the auspices of the UN Security Council.

The spokesman stressed that stopping military operations and air strikes by the aggression coalition as a first step and ending the blockade of sea ,air and land as well as reopening Sanaa International Airport and that will pave the road to resume talks.

The spokesman also called for ending the coalition occupation on the oil and gas fields in Aden, Hadramout, Marib and Maharah provinces.


Mona.M-zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
