FM spokesman calls for ending aggression war, blockade on Yemen [31/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 31 (Saba) – The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry confirmed that the only solution to end the aggression on Yemen is to recognize the reality of aggression against Yemen by all sides and to sit at a negotiating table under the auspices of the UN Security Council.



The spokesman stressed that stopping military operations and air strikes by the aggression coalition as a first step and ending the blockade of sea ,air and land as well as reopening Sanaa International Airport and that will pave the road to resume talks.



The spokesman also called for ending the coalition occupation on the oil and gas fields in Aden, Hadramout, Marib and Maharah provinces.





