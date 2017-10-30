ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 08:29:14م
إجتماع للجنة الوزارية لمعالجة قضايا المنظمات الدولية
عقد بمبنى وزارة الخارجية بصنعاء اليوم الإجتماع الدوري للجنة الوزارية لمعالجة قضايا المنظمات الدولية الحكومية العاملة في اليمن برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع والأمن رئيس اللجنة اللواء الركن جلال الرويشان.
اصابات خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال في جنين شمال الضفة الغربية والاحتلال يعتقل 26 فلسطينيا
أصيب عدد من المواطنين الفلسطينيين بالرصاص الحي والمطاط وقنابل الغاز السامة المسيلة للدموع، فجر اليوم الاثنين، خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت اثر اقتحام قوات الاحتلال مدينة جنين شمال الضفة الغربية.
أسعار النفط ترتفع مع توقع تمديد تخفيضات الإنتاج
صعدت أسواق النفط اليوم الاثنين، وظل سعر خام برنت القياسي فوق 60 دولارا للبرميل بسبب توقعات تمديد الاتفاق الذي قادته أوبك لخفض الإنتاج والمقرر انتهاؤه في مارس آذار المقبل، لكن زيادة صادرات العراق كبحت الأسعار.
المنتخب الوطني الأول يخسر من رديف الزمالك في معسكره بالقاهرة
خسر المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم من الفريق الرديف لنادي الزمالك المصري بهدفين مقابل ثلاثة في المباراة الودية التي جرت بينهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الزمالك.
وزير النقل يؤكد الاهتمام بتأهيل كوادر الوزارة ومواكبة التطورات بمجال النقل
إستقبال للمنتخب الوطني للشباب بمدينة رداع بالبيضاء
توزيع حقائب مدرسية بمديرية التحرير بأمانة العاصمة
مناقشة آلية الحد من الحفر العشوائي بصعدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills mercenaries in Jawf
[30/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 30 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Monday were killed in an operation attack by the army and popular forces in Jawf province.

A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces carried out the operation attack in al-Khalefain area in Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted the mercenaries' reinforcements in the same area, causing direct injuries at their ranks, the official said.

The official added that a military vehicle of the mercenaries were hit in al-Sabreen area in Khab and al-Sha'af district in the province.

HA


Saba
