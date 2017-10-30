Army kills mercenaries in Jawf [30/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 30 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Monday were killed in an operation attack by the army and popular forces in Jawf province.



A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces carried out the operation attack in al-Khalefain area in Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted the mercenaries' reinforcements in the same area, causing direct injuries at their ranks, the official said.



The official added that a military vehicle of the mercenaries were hit in al-Sabreen area in Khab and al-Sha'af district in the province.



