JIZAN, Oct 30 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted sites and gatherings of Saudi army and their mercenaries in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The artillery force targeted gatherings of the Saudi army in the sites of al-Qarn, al-Bahtit, al-Mahata al-Bayda, al-Khawbah round and Mustahdath area in al-Ghawiah in Jizan, the official said.



The artillery shelling also targeted the Saudi soldiers' sites in the highlands of Rejla and the location of al-Sodais site in Najran, achieving direct casualties.



The army also destroyed a military vehicle carrying Saudi army's mercenaries with a direct missile east of al-Qafal camp.

The army's snipers shot dead one mercenary in the site of al-Talaa in Najran, the official confirmed.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi aggression warplane waged one air strike on al-Dood mountain in Jizan, the official said.





